Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Drops home start versus Arizona
Andersen gave up three goals in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Despite dropping two of his last three starts, Andersen is 4-2-0 in his last six appearances. The Maple Leafs' netminder remains an elite fantasy option in goal and should get a shot at redemption Wednesday versus the Capitals. The Dane won his only other start against Washington this season.
