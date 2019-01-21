Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Drops home start versus Arizona

Andersen gave up three goals in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Despite dropping two of his last three starts, Andersen is 4-2-0 in his last six appearances. The Maple Leafs' netminder remains an elite fantasy option in goal and should get a shot at redemption Wednesday versus the Capitals. The Dane won his only other start against Washington this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories