Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Drops road start in overtime
Andersen allowed three goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.
Toronto's primary crease protector had gone five straight without a loss before Wednesday's result. In his last 17 starts, Andersen has just three regulation losses, a clear sign of just how dominant the Danish netminder has been in 2018-19. The Canucks got the best of the Buds and their goaltender on this occasion, but Andersen's record, even with the loss, remains an impressive 32-13-4 to go along with his 2.57 GAA and .923 save percentage.
