Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Drops second straight decision
Andersen turned aside 20 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
It's the first time in over six weeks that Andersen has given up more than three goals in a start. The 29-year-old has now lost two straight games after reeling off a six-start winning streak, but he still sports a strong 12-7-0 record and .931 save percentage on the year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Outdueled by McElhinney•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Opposing shot-happy club•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns aside 37 shots in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Named Monday's starter•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 42 in 5-3 win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...