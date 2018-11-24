Andersen turned aside 20 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

It's the first time in over six weeks that Andersen has given up more than three goals in a start. The 29-year-old has now lost two straight games after reeling off a six-start winning streak, but he still sports a strong 12-7-0 record and .931 save percentage on the year.