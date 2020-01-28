Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Earns road win

Andersen made 34 saves in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Monday.

Andersen had gone into the All-Star break with a 6-2 loss to Chicago so it was encouraging to see him turn in a rock-solid performance in his first start out of the break. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent the past few weeks and had logged a sub.-900 save percentage in January coming into Monday's start. He'll try to put together back-to-back strong starts Wednesday in Dallas.