Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Earns shootout win over Nashville

Andersen made 44 saves on 46 shots to help his club take a 3-2 shootout win over the Predators on Wednesday.

Not only did the Dane stop 44 shots in 65 minutes, he also made another five saves in the shootout to absolutely steal this win. Nights like these compared with some of his other performances have made Andersen both valuable and frustrating to own, as it's always a guess as to which version will show up. His talent and the Leafs' ability to pick him up with their offense means owners are best served by playing him in most situations and hoping for the best, with the understanding that peaks and valleys are equally likely for him.