Andersen made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Jets on Thursday.

Nikolaj Ehlers was Andersen's kryptonite Thursday -- the forward sniped twice and added a helper. Andersen doesn't have to be a star behind the most explosive offense in the league -- he just has to be good enough. Like opponent Connor Hellebuyck, Andersen toils in the North against many of the leagues best scorers, which depresses his fantasy value a little bit.