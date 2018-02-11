Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Easy win for Vezina-caliber tender
Andersen made 22 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
Andersen's excellence this season has thrust him into the Vezina competition and maybe even the Hart. There have been many nights where Andersen is the reason for the win, but Saturday wasn't one. The Leafs came out of the gate hard and forced Sens' starter Craig Anderson from the game and Freddie just rode the proverbial wave to the win. Still, he is that plug-and-play guy this season, so reap the benefits.
