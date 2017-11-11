Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ekes out overtime win Friday

Andersen stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Boston on Friday.

Andersen showed no ill-effects from a minor arm injury sustained in Wednesday's win over Minnesota, and he picked up his third consecutive win in the process. After struggling through the past few weeks, the Dane seems to be moving in the right direction with back-to-back games of allowing just two goals.

