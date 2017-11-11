Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ekes out overtime win Friday
Andersen stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Boston on Friday.
Andersen showed no ill-effects from a minor arm injury sustained in Wednesday's win over Minnesota, and he picked up his third consecutive win in the process. After struggling through the past few weeks, the Dane seems to be moving in the right direction with back-to-back games of allowing just two goals.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Aiming for third straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shakes off arm injury to deliver win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues his struggles in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Will attempt bounce-back performance•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Still shaky•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...