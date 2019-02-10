Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ekes out win over Habs
Andersen permitted three goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
Andersen permitted a goal in each regulation period, but the Maple Leafs would fashion a pair of unanswered goals -- including the overtime dagger from John Tavares -- late in the contest to bail out Andersen and afford him his 25th win of the 2018-19 campaign. With a 2.57 GAA and .923 save percentage, the Dane is rocking his strongest ratios since an otherworldly debut season with the Ducks six years ago.
