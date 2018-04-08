Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Establishes new team single-season record for wins

Andersen made 31 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Saturday night.

With the win, Andersen established a new team single-season record for wins with 38, as well as wins at home (23). The Leafs will go as far as Andersen takes them this postseason.

