Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Establishes new team single-season record for wins
Andersen made 31 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Saturday night.
With the win, Andersen established a new team single-season record for wins with 38, as well as wins at home (23). The Leafs will go as far as Andersen takes them this postseason.
