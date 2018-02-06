Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Exits Monday's game after collision

Andersen was forced to leave Monday's game against Anaheim after a collision with Corey Perry, TSN.ca reports.

Perry was attempting to drive into the crease but lost his balance, and his skate caught Andersen in the head as he tumbled down. The 28-year-old remained on the ice after the collision before letting Curtis McElhinney replace him in net, and his helmet was dislodged during the incident as well. The severity of Andersen's injury is unknown, but should be updated by the team before Wednesday's tilt against Nashville -- if he isn't able to go, McElhinney is in line to get the starting nod.