Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Exits with upper-body injury

Andersen left Monday's contest against Florida with an upper-body injury and will not return.

Andersen was slid into on a Panthers' 2-on-1 rush, dislodging the net and getting tangled up with Frank Vatrano. The 30-year-old netminder owns a .910 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 42 starts this season. He ranks second among NHL goaltenders with those 42 appearances. Michael Hutchinson replaced him in Monday's contest.