Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Expected in goal Wednesday
Andersen is slated to get the starting nod against the Habs on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Andersen might be making his final start of the preseason, as the club could use Friday and Saturday's contests -- both against Detroit -- to determine who the backup will be between Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks. The 28-year-old Andersen faced an astronomical 2211 shots last year and will no doubt be hoping his teammates can limited his workload this time around.
