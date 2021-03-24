Andersen (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for three to six more days, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
This news suggests Andersen will miss Thursday's game versus Ottawa and Saturday's matchup with Edmonton at a minimum. Jack Campbell will continue to operate as Toronto's No. 1 netminder until Andersen is ready to return.
