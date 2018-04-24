Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Extends series with 32 saves in Game 6
Andersen made 32 stops in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.
The 28-year-old had arguably his best game of the series Monday, completely shutting the Bruins down after Jake DeBrusk beat him early in the second period and giving the Leafs' offense a chance to stage a comeback. Anderson has rebounded from his rough start to the series by posting a .936 save percentage over the last four games, giving him significant momentum heading into Game 7 on Wednesday in Boston.
More News
