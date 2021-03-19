Andersen will guard the home goal during Friday's clash with Calgary, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Andersen has struggled over the past two weeks, compiling 1-4-0 record while posting a sub-par 3.72 GAA and .872 save percentage in five appearances. The 31-year-old Dane will attempt to get back on track in a home matchup with a Flames team that's 6-8-2 on the road this year.