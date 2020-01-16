Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing Flames

Andersen will guard the cage during Thursday's home clash with Calgary, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against New Jersey, surrendering four goals on 29 shots, but he was still ultimately able to pick up his 22nd win of the season thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old Dane will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Flames squad that's only averaging 2.28 goals per game on the road this year, 29th in the NHL.