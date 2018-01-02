Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing Lightning on Tuesday
Andersen will face pucks from the visiting Lightning on Tuesday night, NHL.com reports.
Andersen's play was shaky at times during a run that saw the Leafs play seven of their last nine games on the road, so the goalie and company will likely be happy to be returning home, where the Dane has won his last two starts while allowing just one goal in each contest. He'll face a monumental challenge with the league-leading Lightning coming to town though.
