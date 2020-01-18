Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing off against Chicago
Andersen will get the home start Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
January hasn't been an impressive month for Andersen, as he's recorded an .893 save percentage and 3.73 GAA, although oodles of offensive support afforded him a 2-0-2 record. The Blackhawks have shown life lately with three straight wins, and they rank 13th in the league with 2.96 goals per road contest.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Huge effort not quite enough•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing Flames•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields four goals in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding cage versus Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits showers early•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.