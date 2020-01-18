Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing off against Chicago

Andersen will get the home start Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

January hasn't been an impressive month for Andersen, as he's recorded an .893 save percentage and 3.73 GAA, although oodles of offensive support afforded him a 2-0-2 record. The Blackhawks have shown life lately with three straight wins, and they rank 13th in the league with 2.96 goals per road contest.