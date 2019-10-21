Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing off against Columbus

Andersen is expected to start in the home goal for Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen carries a three-game win streak into this contest, and he's been a major part of the team's success with a .931 save percentage and 2.28 GAA in that span. He draws a favorable matchup against the offensively limited Blue Jackets, who have averaged just 2.25 goals per game.