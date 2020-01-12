Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing Panthers Sunday

Andersen will get the starting nod for Sunday's road tilt against the Panthers, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Despite posting a 5-0-2 record in his last eight appearances, Andersen has allowed at least three goals in seven of those outings. During that span, he's recorded a 3.65 GAA and .893 save percentage. Andersen will continue benefiting from Toronto's strong offense, but he'll need to turn things around to remain a top fantasy goaltender.