Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing Predators

Andersen will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus Nashville, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Andersen has been razor sharp recently, maintaining an exceptional 0.84 GAA and .984 save percentage through his last two appearances. The Danish netminder will try to keep rolling and pick up a second straight win in a tough home matchup with a hot Predators club that's averaging 3.26 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth most in the NHL.