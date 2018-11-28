Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing San Jose
Andersen will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Sharks, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Andersen was sharp in his last start, turning aside 38 of 40 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over the Bruins on Monday. The Danish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 14th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging 2.67 goals per game on the road this campaign, 19th in the NHL.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Strong effort against Bruins•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Protecting cage Monday vs. Boston•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Drops second straight decision•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Outdueled by McElhinney•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Opposing shot-happy club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...