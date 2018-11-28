Andersen will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Sharks, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Andersen was sharp in his last start, turning aside 38 of 40 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over the Bruins on Monday. The Danish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 14th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging 2.67 goals per game on the road this campaign, 19th in the NHL.