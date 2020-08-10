Andersen stopped 19 of 21 shots Sunday in a 3-0 loss to Columbus in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Andersen was enjoying a solid performance but gave up a crushing Liam Foudy goal with 8:20 remaining in regulation that gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead. In Andersen's defense, a poor Toronto line change provided Foudy with an inordinate amount of time and space to walk out from the corner, but Foudy's sharp-angled shot from below the faceoff circle managed to sneak through Andersen's five-hole for a crucial insurance tally. That goal will tarnish what was a strong series overall for Andersen, who logged a .936 save percentage over the five games.