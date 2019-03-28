Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Falls to Flyers in shootout
Andersen stopped 40 of 44 shots in regulation and overtime, and four of five shootout attempts, in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Flyers.
The netminder didn't get a lot of help from his defense and held off the Flyers as long as he could in the shootout, but this was still the fifth time in his last seven starts Andersen has given up at least four goals. His 4.63 GAA and .857 save percentage over that stretch are atrocious, and while the Leafs have all but locked up a playoff spot, the team won't go far without more consistent play between the pipes.
