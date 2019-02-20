Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Falls to red-hot Blues
Andersen allowed three goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.
The Maple Leafs were outshout 19-9 in the first period, which is when Andersen yielded both of his goals in regulation. They were even with the Blues in the shot column for the remainder of the game, and they scored two third-period goals to send the game to overtime. That was as far as Andersen could carry them, however, as Ryan O'Reilly scored just 34 seconds into the extra frame to hand the Maple Leafs its second straight loss.
