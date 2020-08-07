Andersen allowed four goals on 43 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss in Game 3 versus the Blue Jackets.

Andersen was spotted a three-goal lead halfway through the contest, but the Blue Jackets roared back to force overtime. He's now given up five goals on 97 shots -- a .948 save percentage -- through three games. The Dane only played both halves of a back-to-back once in the regular season. If Andersen doesn't play, Jack Campbell is likely to get the nod, but the Maple Leafs will likely want their top option in net with their season on the line in Friday's Game 4.