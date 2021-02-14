Andersen made 23 saves in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Saturday.

It was the Great Dane's first regulation loss since Jan. 20, a span in which Andersen has gone 7-1-1. He hasn't had to be great because the team around him is just so darn good. But it's important to note that Andersen has really started to tighten his game over his last four starts. He has allowed just six goals in those four games and his save percentage has ranged from a low of .920 on Saturday to a high of .969 last Monday against the Orcas. Andersen still needs to show Toronto fans that he can deliver some postseason wins, but that has no bearing on his potential production right now. And that production is pretty sweet.