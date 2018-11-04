Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: First shutout this season
Andersen made 31 saves in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Pittsburgh.
It was his first shutout of the season and 16th of his NHL career. Andersen has been especially strong against the Penguins, stopping 67 of 68 shots in two games against them this season. He and the Leafs have been dramatically more impressive on the road than at home. So beware Tuesday and Thursday nights at home against the Golden Knights and Devils, respectively. Andersen can't stop pucks and score, too, and his teammates struggle to score at home.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending net in Pittsburgh•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No help from teammates in low-scoring loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 31 shots in loss to Flames•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Off to perhaps best October of career•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...