Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: First shutout this season

Andersen made 31 saves in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Pittsburgh.

It was his first shutout of the season and 16th of his NHL career. Andersen has been especially strong against the Penguins, stopping 67 of 68 shots in two games against them this season. He and the Leafs have been dramatically more impressive on the road than at home. So beware Tuesday and Thursday nights at home against the Golden Knights and Devils, respectively. Andersen can't stop pucks and score, too, and his teammates struggle to score at home.