Andersen (lower body) practiced without limitations Sunday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen went through his typical practice routine Sunday after missing the last three games. The 31-year-old is on track to return for Sunday's game versus the Oilers, but he'll likely be re-evaluated in the morning before a final decision is made. Andersen has gotten the job done for the Maple Leafs this year, recording a .905 save percentage and an 11-3-2 record.