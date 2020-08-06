Andersen will start Game 3 against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, per Mark Masters of TSN.ca.
Andersen has been dynamite in the series' opening two contests, stonewalling the Jackets to the tune of 53 saves on 54 shots. He won't have stalwart rearguard Jake Muzzin (undisclosed) in front of him, but all signs point to the Danish netminder having another solid performance as the Leafs push to take a 2-1 series lead.
