Andersen will be in goal for Game 4 against Columbus on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen and his teammates saw a three-goal lead slip away from them in Game 3, putting the Maple Leafs one loss away from elimination. The Danish netminder made 39 saves in the losing effort. Friday's contest will make only the second time this season Andersen has played both halves of a back-to-back.