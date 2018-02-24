Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gearing up for Saturday's home start
Andersen will patrol the crease Saturday evening against the visiting Bruins, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Boston is one of the heavyweights of the Eastern Conference, having accrued 82 points and standing only behind the divisional foes from Tampa Bay. But Andersen's team is only one point behind the B's, and the Dane will be chasing his third consecutive win. Thanks to his shutout over the Panthers on Tuesday, he's posted an impressive .960 percentage over his last two outings. Boston reportedly will counter with traditional starter Tuukka Rask, who is 24-10-4 on the season.
