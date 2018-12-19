Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets back in win column
Andersen allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 7-2 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.
The Maple Leafs goaltender has been struggling lately, so it's nice to see the offense explode to ensure Andersen earned the victory. He is 2-2-1 with an .879 save percentage and a 3.54 GAA in the last five games. Still, Andersen has built up quite a bit of trust among owners because of his start to the season. He is 18-9-1 with a .923 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA in 2018-19.
