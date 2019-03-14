Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets hook again

Andersen allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Garret Sparks to begin the second period of Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

For the second straight start Andersen got an early hook, and he more than deserved this one, as the first two Chicago goals both seemed like pucks the 29-year-old would have had no difficulty rejecting earlier in the year. There's been no suggestion the netminder is nursing any kind of injury or illness, but with the Leafs facing a back-to-back set this weekend, Sparks could well get the nod Friday on home ice against the Flyers, giving Andersen an extra day to clear his head before a road trip to Ottawa.