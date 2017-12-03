Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets little support in loss
Andersen made 24 saves in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver.
Andersen has been one of the best goalies in the NHL in the last month and he was sharp Saturday, especially early in the first when the Orcas dominated. Unfortunately, his teammates just couldn't deliver enough support to give him the win. Still, he remains an excellent fantasy play, so use with confidence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 41 Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set for Thursday start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 19 in easy win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tasked with conquering Calgary•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets the victory against Carolina•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...