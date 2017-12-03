Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets little support in loss

Andersen made 24 saves in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

Andersen has been one of the best goalies in the NHL in the last month and he was sharp Saturday, especially early in the first when the Orcas dominated. Unfortunately, his teammates just couldn't deliver enough support to give him the win. Still, he remains an excellent fantasy play, so use with confidence.

