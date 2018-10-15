Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets night off Monday

Updating a previous report, Andersen is slated for backup duty Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

There was some confusion earlier in the day regarding who would be in net for Toronto, with some reports suggesting Andersen would get the start and others claiming it was Garret Sparks' turn to man the crease. Andersen owners will need to look elsewhere for a starting goalie Monday night, with the Danish netminder set to have the night off when the Maple Leafs host the Kings.