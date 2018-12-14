Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets no help against Bolts
Andersen made 17 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
The loss wasn't on him. He and the Leafs ran into a white hot Andrei Vasilevskiy who stopped 48 shots on the night. Andersen can't win them all. He's still among the NHL's elite.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod against Lightning•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bouncing back•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start versus Canes•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mercy pull after off night•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hangs on to beat Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...