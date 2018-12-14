Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets no help against Bolts

Andersen made 17 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

The loss wasn't on him. He and the Leafs ran into a white hot Andrei Vasilevskiy who stopped 48 shots on the night. Andersen can't win them all. He's still among the NHL's elite.

More News
Our Latest Stories