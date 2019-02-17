Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets no help in desert
Andersen made 27 saves in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arizona.
The Leafs failed to capitalize early when the Desert Dawgs seemed asleep. And then they had no answer for the aggressive and relentless speed of the Coyotes, who pressured the Leafs into giveways and errant passes. Andersen did his best, but he got no help at all. He'll put it behind him, just like you should do.
