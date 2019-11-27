Play

Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets nod in Motor City

Andersen will start Wednesday's game in Detroit.

Andersen will look to pick up a third consecutive win under new coach Sheldon Keefe. He'll be in great position to do so against a rebuilding Red Wings team that's scoring a league-low 2.27 goals per game. Given the matchup, Andersen should be a popular play in DFS.

More News
Our Latest Stories