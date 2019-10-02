Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets Opening Night nod
Andersen will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home matchup with the Senators, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen was ridiculously sharp during preseason play, compiling a 3-0-0 record while posting an extraordinary 0.30 GAA and .988 save percentage in four appearances. The Danish netminder will look to ride that momentum and pick up his first win of the 2019-20 campaign in a highly favorable home Opening Night matchup with an Ottawa team that went 11-28-2 on the road last season.
