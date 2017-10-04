Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets Opening Night start

Andersen will defend the cage for Wednesday's opener in Winnipeg, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of Andersen's second season as a Leaf, and though he was an instant improvement over Toronto's netminders of recent years, the team will be hoping that he can make another step in his development for the upcoming campaign. The Maple Leafs have a high-octane offense that averaged 3.05 goals per game last season and figures to get even better in 2017-18, so if Andersen is able to improve upon his 2.67 GAA and .918 save percentage that he posted in 2016-17, Toronto could be serious Stanley Cup contenders. Andersen has been handed a difficult task for Wednesday, as Winnipeg is a talented team that plays in front of a great home crowd.