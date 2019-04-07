Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets scare on hit but seems OK
Andersen made 44 saves in a 6-5 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday night.
The game involved no defense whatsoever and both Andersen and Charlie Lindgren played acrobatic hockey. The Leafs got a scare in the third period when Andrew Shaw rammed him, hitting Andersen's head. But the twinetender popped up, shook off the hit and kept going. Andersen's game seems to be settled heading into the playoffs. It will need to be or the Leafs have no hope, regardless of how many points they earned this season.
