Andersen will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus Edmonton, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Andersen wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Flames, surrendering three goals on 26 shots, but he was still able to pick up his fourth win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 31-year-old backstop will try to secure a third straight victory in a road matchup with an Oilers team that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this campaign, 24th in the NHL.