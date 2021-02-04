Andersen will draw the home start for Thursday's contest against Vancouver, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

The Swede will get his fourth start in a row Thursday, taking on a Canucks squad for the first time this season. Andersen has performed well early this year, racking up a 5-2-1 record to go along with a 3.01 GAA and .892 save percentage. Andersen will draw a tough matchup, facing a Vancouver offense that has racked up 3.69 goals per contest this season.