Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod against Lightning

Andersen will tend the twine versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

With the exception of a bad performance in Boston, Andersen has been unbeatable of late, as he is 5-1-0 in his previous six outings. The Dane should be prepared for a battle with fellow all-star netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy on the other end of the ice.