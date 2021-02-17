Andersen will be between the pipes at home versus Ottawa on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Andersen will no doubt be eager to square off with the Senators again after squandering a 5-1 lead on Monday in which he registered a season-worst 5.90 GAA and .806 save percentage. Still, the veteran netminder has secured his team at least a point in five of the last six games. Despite starting a league-high 14 contests this year, Andersen continues to search for his first shutout of the 2020-21 campaign.