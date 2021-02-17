Andersen will be between the pipes at home versus Ottawa on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Andersen will no doubt be eager to square off with the Senators again after squandering a 5-1 lead on Monday in which he registered a season-worst 5.90 GAA and .806 save percentage. Still, the veteran netminder has secured his team at least a point in five of the last six games. Despite starting a league-high 14 contests this year, Andersen continues to search for his first shutout of the 2020-21 campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shocking collapse against Sens•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: First regulation loss since mid-Jan•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tapped for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets win over Canadiens•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Wednesday•