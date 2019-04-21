Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Game 6

Andersen will guard the net in Sunday's Game 6 matchup with the visiting Bruins.

Andersen has been solid overall in this first-round series, allowing 13 goals through the first five games while posting a 2.62 GAA and .925 save percentage. The 29-year-old and the Maple Leafs will go for the kill Sunday, as a win would advance Toronto to the second round.

