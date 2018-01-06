Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match
Andersen will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Canucks, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Andersen has been sharp of late, maintaining an admirable 1.96 GAA and .944 save percentage through his last two appearances. He'll look to stay dialed in and pick up his 22nd victory of the campaign in a matchup with a Canucks club that's averaging 2.94 goals per game on the road this season, ninth in the NHL.
