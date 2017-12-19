Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt

Andersen will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes.

Andersen has played well in the month of December, registering a 2.22 GAA and .937 save percentage in five appearances, but the 28-year-old netminder has compiled a disappointing 2-3-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll look to snap a two-game losing streak and pick up his 18th victory of the campaign Tuesday in a home matchup with a hot Carolina club that's won three straight games.